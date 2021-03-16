Short Interest in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Rises By 30.4%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the February 11th total of 3,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

DFS stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.52. 52,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,725. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $104.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

