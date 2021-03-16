Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Expands By 29.9%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the February 11th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 727,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of EXG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,145. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

