Short Interest in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Increases By 36.6%

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the February 11th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ENIA opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.10. Enel Américas has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enel Américas by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Enel Américas in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Enel Américas during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

