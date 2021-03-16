Short Interest in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Drops By 29.5%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 39,640,000 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the February 11th total of 56,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 22,204,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,816,742. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.20 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

