Short Interest in EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Drops By 29.9%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the February 11th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded EnWave from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of EnWave stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. 24,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,183. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. EnWave has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.47.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

