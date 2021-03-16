Short Interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Decreases By 29.4%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the February 11th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.17. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,419. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $522.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.81. Fangdd Network Group has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fangdd Network Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

