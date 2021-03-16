Short Interest in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Rises By 30.4%

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the February 11th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

FPA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $35.33.

