Short Interest in FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Drops By 25.9%

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the February 11th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS FLIDF remained flat at $$37.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services solutions to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron, coal, and battery metals. The company offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.