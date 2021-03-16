Short Interest in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expands By 37.0%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the February 11th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 28.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FLGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

In related news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 545.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGT opened at $104.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.13. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

