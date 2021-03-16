Short Interest in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Decreases By 27.8%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the February 11th total of 3,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus upped their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $403.12. The company had a trading volume of 799,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,261. Humana has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,485. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $601,429,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Humana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after buying an additional 656,606 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,963,000 after buying an additional 338,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,220,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

