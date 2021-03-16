Short Interest in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Declines By 28.2%

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the February 11th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IMMR stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $10.67. 723,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. Immersion has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $321.04 million, a PE ratio of -213.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immersion will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other Immersion news, Director William C. Martin sold 50,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $458,634.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at $293,074.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $36,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,855,652 shares of company stock valued at $40,004,416. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Immersion by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 241.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

