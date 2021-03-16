Short Interest in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Increases By 38.1%

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 314,400 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the February 11th total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $37,895.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIIN stock opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. Insteel Industries has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $747.26 million, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

