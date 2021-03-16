Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Increases By 30.6%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the February 11th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth $1,546,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSL stock opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $69.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.19.

