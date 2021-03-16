Short Interest in LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) Declines By 29.3%

LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the February 11th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LINUF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,406. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05. LiNiu Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.11.

Get LiNiu Technology Group alerts:

LiNiu Technology Group Company Profile

LiNiu Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in gaming related business. The company operates one VIP gaming room in one casino in Macau; and two casinos in Australia that are primarily focused on VIP baccarat. It also offers the LiNiu Network, a business to customer, customer to customer, and online to offline electronic trading platform focused on the Chinese agricultural industry.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for LiNiu Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiNiu Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.