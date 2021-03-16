Short Interest in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Grows By 36.9%

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 286,200 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the February 11th total of 209,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of UEPS stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $313.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. Research analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Monde Nkosi purchased 279,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,110,520.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Antony C. Ball purchased 545,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,940,502.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.