Short Interest in Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) Decreases By 23.6%

Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the February 11th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Newater Technology stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. Newater Technology has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Newater Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Newater Technology worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newater Technology, Inc operates as a wastewater purification treatment company in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis and disk tube Nano-filtration membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater.

