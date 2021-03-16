Short Interest in On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Drops By 28.3%

On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the February 11th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.4 days.

OTCMKTS:OOBHF remained flat at $$5.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,814. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. On the Beach Group has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

On the Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

