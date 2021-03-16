Short Interest in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Expands By 36.2%

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the February 11th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 83,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of PANL opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.72 million, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.68. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

