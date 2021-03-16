Short Interest in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Decreases By 23.6%

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 306,500 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the February 11th total of 401,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCTI. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of PCTEL from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PCTEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,282,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 230,157 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 705,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 187,460 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 146,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 85,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 43,329 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.95 million, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.25. PCTEL has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Equities research analysts predict that PCTEL will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

