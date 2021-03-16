Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) Declines By 28.5%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the February 11th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MAV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.93. 212,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,573. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

