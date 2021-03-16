Short Interest in Premier Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) Decreases By 23.5%

Premier Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 895,500 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the February 11th total of 1,170,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PIRGF opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. Premier Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on PIRGF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines from $4.75 to $3.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

