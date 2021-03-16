Short Interest in Premier Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) Decreases By 23.5%

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Premier Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 895,500 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the February 11th total of 1,170,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PIRGF opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. Premier Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on PIRGF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines from $4.75 to $3.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

About Premier Gold Mines

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.