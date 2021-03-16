Short Interest in Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) Rises By 37.5%

Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the February 11th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PBY stock opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

