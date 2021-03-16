Short Interest in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Rises By 38.2%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 979,700 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the February 11th total of 709,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $989.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.71. Prothena has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $934,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $192,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Prothena by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Prothena by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

