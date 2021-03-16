Short Interest in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Drops By 28.9%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 649,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the February 11th total of 912,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RCON stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Recon Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.49% of Recon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.