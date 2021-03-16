Short Interest in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Increases By 30.1%

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the February 11th total of 20,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELL. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $446,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 59,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

RELL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,632. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.89 million, a PE ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

