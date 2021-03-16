Short Interest in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Grows By 36.0%

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the February 11th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

RBA stock opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.35.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 66.17%.

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $707,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,923 shares of company stock worth $1,516,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,763,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,730,000 after purchasing an additional 197,761 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,031,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,789,000 after purchasing an additional 386,831 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,303,000 after purchasing an additional 709,247 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth about $83,537,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,852,000 after purchasing an additional 334,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

