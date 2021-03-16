Short Interest in Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Declines By 27.2%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the February 11th total of 245,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYDAF traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,917. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $22.16.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

