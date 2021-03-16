Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Grows By 38.0%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the February 11th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SNPHY stock opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. Santen Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $20.93.
Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile
