Short Interest in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Drops By 28.4%

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the February 11th total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Secoo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Secoo alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Secoo by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,011,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after buying an additional 328,518 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Secoo by 45.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Secoo during the first quarter worth about $2,905,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Secoo during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Secoo by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 55,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 30,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SECO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. 774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,852. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.55. Secoo has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $5.03.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $202.29 million for the quarter. Secoo had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.49%.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.