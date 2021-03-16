Short Interest in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Rises By 29.9%

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the February 11th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 264,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

SBTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $405,053,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $18,081,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $11,033,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $8,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,377,000.

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,534. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

