Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Grows By 36.4%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the February 11th total of 124,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 212,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of SOHO opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.30. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.47.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

