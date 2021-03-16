Short Interest in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Rises By 29.9%

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the February 11th total of 140,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,387,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,296,000 after purchasing an additional 539,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprott by 16.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 49,336 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,422,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sprott by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 171,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprott stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,708. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Sprott has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $45.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprott will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

Several analysts have commented on SII shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

