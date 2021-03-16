Short Interest in T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Drops By 28.6%

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the February 11th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TDHOY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.38. 1,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,927. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. T&D has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

T&D Company Profile

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. It offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability insurance, etc.

