Short Interest in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Expands By 29.9%

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 494,500 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the February 11th total of 380,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ TLGT opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Teligent has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $6.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.79.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Teligent stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Teligent as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

