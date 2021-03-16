Short Interest in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Decreases By 28.4%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the February 11th total of 5,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

NYSE:MOS traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,346,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,451. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 15.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 130.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 42,129 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Mosaic by 26.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 211,470 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 6.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Mosaic by 28.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

