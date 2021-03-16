Short Interest in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Drops By 23.3%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 55,740,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the February 11th total of 72,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $687,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 22,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.19. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

