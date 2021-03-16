Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Increases By 37.5%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSUKY opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 52-week low of $34.61 and a 52-week high of $65.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage. It processes and sells seafood, such as salmon, trout, fish eggs, etc.; and manufactures and sells instant noodles, and frozen and chilled foods, as well as processed foods, such as packaged cooked rice and freeze-dried products.

