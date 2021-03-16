Short Interest in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Decreases By 26.1%

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the February 11th total of 4,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,938,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,630,164.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $80,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,614,998 shares in the company, valued at $47,260,796.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 446,750 shares of company stock worth $717,623. Corporate insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 78.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 250,552 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ TYME opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $296.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

