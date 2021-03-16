Short Interest in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Grows By 35.9%

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 442,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 11th total of 325,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In related news, CEO Jack H. Brier acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $30,550.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 52,000 shares of company stock worth $57,200 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 320,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 120,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 25,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.25. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 86.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

