Short Interest in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Drops By 23.6%

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the February 11th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Vera Bradley news, insider Mark C. Dely sold 9,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $104,107.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,893.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $64,181.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,695.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,104,803 shares of company stock worth $9,705,612 in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Vera Bradley by 198.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vera Bradley by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Vera Bradley by 33.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 25,536 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $389.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

