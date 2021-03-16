Short Interest in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Decreases By 25.3%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the February 11th total of 2,770,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.05. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertex Energy stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 407,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.90% of Vertex Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VTNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

