Short Interest in VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Drops By 28.9%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the February 11th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on VIQ Solutions in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

VQSLF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. 15,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465. VIQ Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of -1.12.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

