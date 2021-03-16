Short Interest in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Rises By 37.8%

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the February 11th total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTR. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 817,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 58,366 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,436,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 37,456 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 25,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTR stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

