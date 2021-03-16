Short Interest in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Expands By 35.8%

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the February 11th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WES. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 193,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WES opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

