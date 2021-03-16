Short Interest in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Decreases By 23.7%

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the February 11th total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $77.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WAB shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.71.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $440,569.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at $590,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

