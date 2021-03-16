Short Interest in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Decreases By 28.6%

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the February 11th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total transaction of $1,699,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,713,789.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,065,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTM stock traded down $9.10 on Tuesday, hitting $1,178.63. 33,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,128. White Mountains Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $629.21 and a twelve month high of $1,267.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,141.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $982.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

