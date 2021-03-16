ShowHand (HAND) Market Cap Achieves $100,686.62

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. ShowHand has a total market cap of $100,686.62 and $230.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 46.3% against the US dollar. One ShowHand token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00049146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.33 or 0.00653695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00070759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00025920 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00035557 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand (HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

