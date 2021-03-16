SHPING (SHPING) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, SHPING has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. SHPING has a market capitalization of $197,364.01 and $25,022.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00049462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.93 or 0.00653249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00070554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00026007 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00035183 BTC.

SHPING (SHPING) is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

