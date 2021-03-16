Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in February

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 280,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the February 11th total of 380,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 164.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $160.37. 2,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.09 and its 200-day moving average is $142.22. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $165.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

