Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) rose 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.39. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from $14.75 to $14.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

